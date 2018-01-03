Bonds remain weaker, notwithstanding the stronger rand

South African government bonds remained weaker in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, despite the rand’s comeback against the dollar.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.62%, or four basis points weaker compared to Tuesday’s close.

The yield had earlier risen to 8.64% as the rand opened weaker to the dollar. However, the rand reversed its losses throughout Wednesday morning and was last seen at R12.35 to the dollar, or 0.9% stronger on the day.

The rand has strengthened from about R13.50 to the dollar before the ANC’s conference started on December 16 to less than R12.30 after Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the party’s presidential election was announced on December 18.

This has been accompanied by a drop in the R186 bond’s yield. On December 14, prior to the elective conference, it was bid at 9.275%.