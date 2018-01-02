Rand remains firmer as dollar weakens against China’s yuan

The rand remained firmer against the dollar in midday trade on Tuesday, thanks to the greenback’s depreciation against Asian currencies.

At 1.07pm, the rand had gained 0.38% from Monday’s close, to R12.336 to the dollar from R12.383.

The Chinese currency strengthened to 6.493 yuan to the dollar on Tuesday — below the 6.50 level for the first time since September — on better-than-expected manufacturing data.

The rand was marginally weaker compared to the euro, trading at R14.884 from R14.877. It was slightly stronger against the pound at R16.727 compared to R16.745.

The rand has pared some of its gains since strengthening to R12.26 to the dollar on December 27 following Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential election victory.