Rand gains as dollar weakens against Asian currencies

02 January 2018 - 11:01 Robert Laing
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The rand gained 0.3% to R12.34 to the dollar at 10am on Tuesday morning as the US currency weakened against Asian currencies.

The Chinese yuan strengthened to under 6.50/$ on Tuesday morning for the first time since September, bolstered by better than expected manufacturing data.

China’s Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.5 points in December from 50.8 in November, beating the consensus expectation of a dip to 50.6 from a poll done by Trading Economics.

The yen strengthening slightly against the dollar to ¥112.576 cause Japan’s export-focused manufacturers to suffer, sending the Topix index down 0.08%.

The rand gained 0.1% to R14.86 against the euro and 0.16% to R16.72 against the pound.

Though the rand is off its strongest level of R12.26 to the dollar reached on December 27, thanks to the morale fillip of the South African business community received from Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the ANC presidential poll, it remains below the R12.46 to the dollar it was at before President Jacob Zuma’s disastrous Cabinet reshuffle on March 31.

The rand’s weakest point in 2017 was R14.58 on November 13 as the market fretted over sovereign credit rating updates scheduled for the following week.

Moody’s gave SA a stay of execution until after the government’s budget is tabled in Parliament in February, while S&P Global Ratings cut SA to its second tier of junk.

