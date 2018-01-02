Markets

Rand comes off best levels as dollar regains some lost ground

02 January 2018 - 16:31 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
The rand gave up some of its earlier gains in afternoon trade on Tuesday as the dollar recovered slightly against emerging-market currencies.

At 3.16pm, the rand was trading at R12.35 to the greenback, 0.27% stronger for the day but weaker than its intra-day best level of R12.261.

The dollar clawed back some of its losses versus emerging-market currencies, but was still 1.18% weaker against the Brazilian real, 1.26% to the Russian ruble, 0.93% to the Turkish lira, and 0.75% to Mexico’s peso.

China’s yuan strengthened to 6.493 to the dollar on Tuesday — below the 6.50 level for the first time since September — thanks to better-than-expected manufacturing data.

The rand was 0.15% weaker relative to the euro, at R14.900, while the local unit was flat compared with the pound, at R16.748.

