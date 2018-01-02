Rand comes off best levels as dollar regains some lost ground
The rand gave up some of its earlier gains in afternoon trade on Tuesday as the dollar recovered slightly against emerging-market currencies.
At 3.16pm, the rand was trading at R12.35 to the greenback, 0.27% stronger for the day but weaker than its intra-day best level of R12.261.
The dollar clawed back some of its losses versus emerging-market currencies, but was still 1.18% weaker against the Brazilian real, 1.26% to the Russian ruble, 0.93% to the Turkish lira, and 0.75% to Mexico’s peso.
China’s yuan strengthened to 6.493 to the dollar on Tuesday — below the 6.50 level for the first time since September — thanks to better-than-expected manufacturing data.
The rand was 0.15% weaker relative to the euro, at R14.900, while the local unit was flat compared with the pound, at R16.748.
