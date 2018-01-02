MARKET WRAP: JSE higher on better-than-expected Chinese data

The JSE edged higher on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, as resources stocks rose on favourable manufacturing data from China.

After opening stronger against the dollar, the rand reversed its gains and was last seen at R12.447 to the greenback, or 0.52% weaker. Earlier in the day, the local unit reached a best level of R12.261.

Government bonds were mixed, with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.59%, unchanged from Friday’s close, while the R207 was bid at 7.26% from 7.28%.

Futures followed the JSE higher, with the top-40 Alsi futures index 0.84% higher at 53,619 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,302, from Friday’s 8,173.

The JSE all-share index added 0.38% to 59,731.2 points, led by gold and platinum indices, which were up 1.06% and 1.03%, respectively. Resources gained 0.97% and industrials 0.78%, while property and retailers came under renewed pressure. The South African listed property index fell 1.26% and general retailers 2.53%.

Stronger-than-expected manufacturing data from China provided a boost to resources, with Brent crude adding 0.14% to $66.70 a barrel by the JSE’s close. At the same time, gold had gained 0.75% to $1,312.51 an ounce and platinum 0.82% to $937.63.

Global markets were mixed, with the Dow up 0.22% in early trade while European bourses were lower. The DAX 30 index was 0.32% down, while the CAC 40 shed 0.46% and the FTSE 100 had lost 0.71%.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose nearly 2%, buoyed by Chinese tech firm Tencent. Naspers, which owns about a third of Tencent, leapt 3.76% on the JSE to R3,580.90.