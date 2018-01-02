Local stocks trump US shares after 2017 rand rally

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering the basket of US stocks in the S&P 500 index are offered by three fund managers on the JSE: Coreshares, Satrix, and Sygnia.

Of these, only the Coreshares S&P 500 tracker was listed for the full year, and its total annual return was 6.11%, making it the JSE’s worst-performing geographically focused exchange-traded product in 2017.

Local punters who bet on a Trump trade would have done better keeping their money at home. The Satrix top 40 ETF returned 20.6% over 2017.

The rand’s rally over 2017 resulted in South Africans who decided to keep their savings in dollars via the NewFunds dollar exchange-traded note (ETN) offered by Absa suffering a 10% decline over the year.

Brexit made the UK the second worst area to have invested in last year. Sygnia’s FTSE 100-tracking ETF returned 6.75% over 2017.

In SA the "Ramaphosa rally" was not a main factor because the rand started 2018 at R16.72 to the pound, nearly flat from the R16.84 where it started 2017.

Investors in Absa’s NewFunds pounds product suffered a 1.36% decline over the year.

The best area to have invested in in 2017 was China. While Deutsche Bank sold all its ETFs to Sygnia in March, it still manages three ETNs tracking indices of Chinese, emerging markets and African stocks.

Deutsche Bank’s MSCI China tracking ETN achieved an annual return of 44% in 2017, followed in second place by Deutsche Bank’s MSCI emerging markets tracker whose total annual return was 21.5%.

In third place was Deutsche Bank’s MSCI Africa index tracker, which returned 12.8%.

Deutsche Bank’s African ETN differs from a competing African index tracker offered by Standard Bank in that much of its portfolio consists of South African companies, whereas the Standard Bank Africa ETN consists of companies focused on the continent outside of SA.

Excluding SA from its portfolio resulted in Standard Bank’s Africa index tracker returning 8.4% — still beating the US but placing it behind Sygnia’s Euro Stoxx 50 tracker, which returned 11% and its Japan MSCI tracker which returned 10.3%.

Savers who put their money into Absa’s NewFunds euro product saw a return of 1.8% over the year, tracking the rand’s weakening against the euro over 2017 in contrast with its gains against the dollar and pound.

The rand was at R14.86 to the euro at 7am on Tuesday morning, 3.6% weaker than the R14.34 per euro it started 2017 at.

Although Trump’s tweet could be considered correct in that the S&P 500 and other indices reached fresh records in 2017, measured by their annual return, US stocks have fared much better in past years.