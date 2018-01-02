JSE recovers in afternoon trade after turning negative at lunchtime

After taking a small dip at midday the JSE recovered during the course of the afternoon on Tuesday as miners led the way on higher commodity prices.

The all-share index added 0.38% to 59,731.2 points with the gold and platinum indices leading the way, up 1.06% and 1.03%, respectively. Resources gained 0.97% and industrials 0.78%, while property and retailers came under renewed pressure. The South African listed property index gave up 1.26% and general retailers 2.53%.

Better-than-expected manufacturing data from China provided a fillip to resources with Brent crude having added 0.14% to $66.70 a barrel by the JSE’s close.

Gold was up 0.75% to $1,312.51 and platinum 0.82% to $937.63.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added nearly 2%, "thanks in part to gains by Chinese messaging and gaming heavyweight Tencent. Tech stocks broadly notched gains after suffering steep declines last year amid a global pullback from the sector," Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Naspers, which owns about a third of Tencent, leapt 3.76% on the JSE to R3,580.90.

Steinhoff was once again in the news when it reported early in the day that it would need to restate its 2015 results, as well as those of 2016, which it warned shareholders about a couple of weeks ago. The group is still uncertain when it will release its 2017 results.

The furniture manufacturer and retailer missed its deadline on Friday — when the JSE closed early for the New Year’s long weekend — to publish its results for the year to end-September within the bourse’s three-month deadline. "The group continues to work with its external auditors to seek to conclude the audit of the company’s 2017 consolidated financial statements as soon as reasonably practicable," it said.

Despite the apparently negative news, Steinhoff shares initially rose by as much as 28% following the announcement, but pared those gains to close 7.53% higher at R5.

Large diversified miner Anglo American rose 3.02% to R263.34, Glencore 1.54% to R65.35 and BHP 1.19% to R253.53.

Sibanye-Stillwater led gains in the gold sector, adding 2.53% to R16.22, while Northam Platinum tacked on 1.53% to R53.07 and Anglo American Platinum 1.38% to R358.33.

TFG fared worst among general retailers, slumping 4.22% to R189, followed by Mr Price dropping 2.97% to R237.60 and Truworths 2.65% to R91.97.

Resilient Reit gave up 1.63% to R148.70, Hyprop 1.79% to R115.20, Redefine 1.59% to R10.53, and Growthpoint 1.92% to R27.13.

With Robert Laing