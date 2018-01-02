JSE loses its mojo at midday as retailers relapse

After an initially optimistic start to 2018 on Tuesday morning, the JSE turned a tad pessimistic at noon.

The all share index was down 0.08% to 59,470 points and the top 40 was down 0.01% to 52,529 points at 12.20pm.

After enjoying a Santa rally in the quiet trading days between Christmas and New Year, retailers slumped on Tuesday.

The general retailer index was down 2%, with furniture chain Lewis falling 4.2% to R25.33, fashion chain TFG down 2.8% to R191.81 and Massmart down 2.5% to R136.07.

The food and drug retailers index was down 1.14%, led lower by Spar falling 1.54% to R200.19, followed by Shoprite down 1.31% to R218.29.

The share that had fallen the most by noon was construction group Murray & Roberts, which was down 6% to R11.38.

Shrugging off the extensive car damage claims likely to flood in from Saturday’s hail storm in Gauteng, short-term insurer Santam rose 1.5% to R271.04.

Life insurer Liberty, which announced the resignation of its finance director, Casper Troskie, on Tuesday, rose 2% to R127.