Gold hits three-month peak, extending year-end rally

London — Gold hit its highest since late September on Tuesday, extending a year-end rally that saw the metal rise 4.4% in the last three weeks of 2017, as a further retreat in the dollar drove prices above $1,310 an ounce.

Palladium prices, meanwhile, bounced to a new 17-year high, within $5 of their all-time peak, as tightening emissions controls and a swing away from diesel cars in Europe fuelled fears of a shortage of the metal after years of market deficit.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,312.52 an ounce at 3.05pm GMT, while US gold futures for February delivery were up $4.90 an ounce at $1,314.20.

The weaker dollar, which posted its biggest annual drop since 2003 last year, helped lift gold by more than 13% in 2017. The metal surged $55 an ounce in the last three weeks of the year alone. While technical analysts warn that gold’s rally is now looking overstretched, spot prices rose to a peak of $1,313.88 an ounce earlier on Tuesday.

"Gold starts 2018 at the highest level since September, and the highest January opening since 2013," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said. "It is only the fourth time ever that gold has opened the year above $1,300. The key questions for gold in 2018 will be how quickly developed economies can normalise interest rates after more than a decade of monetary largesse; how much further global equity market rallies can extend; what the longer term impact of the Trump tax reforms will be on corporates and on US government debt levels; and when inflation will finally start to pick up."

Further dollar weakness could support gold in the near term, he said. The US currency slipped to a four-month low against the euro on Tuesday on optimism over a brightening economic picture in the eurozone, while stocks had a groggy start to the year.

Gold has benefited from technical strength over the past two weeks, but the bulk of its rally came during the holiday period with much lower-than-normal average daily volumes, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said, adding that the metal is looking overbought.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 1.1% at $17.13. Spot platinum was 1.2% higher at $937.

Palladium was up 2.3% at $1,084.95. Earlier it reached $1,090.60, its highest since January 2001, when it peaked at a record $1,095. It was the standout performer among major precious metals last year, rising 56% to hit a series of multi-year highs.

Said Butler: "The fundamentals are strong, it’s true ... but this has the mark of a spec squeeze, especially given today’s thin trading, right at the start of the year with many market participants still enjoying holidays."

