Brent and US oil enjoy best start in four years

Singapore — Oil prices had their highest January opening since 2014 on Tuesday, with Brent and WTI crude prices rising to mid-2015 highs, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by the Opec cartel and Russia as well as strong demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.64 a barrel at 2.20am GMT, up 22c or 0.4%, after hitting a June 2015 high of $60.68 earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures — the international benchmark for oil prices — were at $67.20 a barrel, up 33c or 0.5%, after hitting a May 2015 high of $67.23 a barrel earlier in the day.

It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 a barrel.

"Falling inventories globally and strong economic growth offset the restart of the Forties pipeline and the resumption of production following a pipeline outage in Libya," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

The 450,000-barrel-a-day capacity Forties pipeline system in the North Sea returned to full operation on December 30 after an unplanned shutdown.

More fundamentally, oil markets have been supported by a year of production cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia. The cuts started in January 2017 and are scheduled to cover all of 2018.

Strong demand growth, especially from China, has also been supporting crude.

"Oil inventories have been declining since March 2017 and Opec has agreed to extend production cuts until the end of 2018 so it is probably uncontroversial to say that the fundamental outlook for oil has improved since the beginning of 2017," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

US commercial crude oil inventories have fallen by almost 20% from their historic highs last March, to 431.9-million barrels.

Only rising US production, which is on the verge of breaking through 10-million barrels a day, is somewhat hampering the outlook into 2018.

"The higher prices are expected to stoke US shale output," O’Loughlin said.

US oil production has risen by almost 16% since mid-2016, to 9.75-million barrels a day at the end of last year.

However, consultancy Rystad Energy said that US crude production capacity had reached 10-million barrels a day.

