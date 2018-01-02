Markets

Bonds still firmer despite rand coming off best levels

02 January 2018 - 16:33 Nick Hedley
Bonds. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Bonds. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

South African government bonds continued their positive start to 2018 on Tuesday afternoon, even though the rand had given up some of its earlier gains on the dollar.

At 3.16pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.57%, from 8.58% earlier in the day and from last Friday’s close of 8.59%.

Meanwhile, the dollar reversed some of its losses to emerging-market currencies, including the rand, in afternoon trade.

After strengthening to R12.26 to the dollar on Tuesday morning, the rand was trading at R12.35 to the greenback, or 0.27% stronger, on the day, by 4pm.

The longer-dated R207 South African government bond was bid at 7.255%, from its previous close of 7.28%.

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Bitcoin begins the year with a whimper
Markets
2.
Local stocks trump US shares after 2017 rand rally
Markets
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Opec opens the gates for oil bulls ...
Markets
4.
JSE starts 2018 with a small bounce
Markets
5.
JSE loses its mojo at midday as retailers relapse
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.