Bonds marginally stronger due to firmer rand

South African government bonds were marginally stronger on Tuesday as the rand gained on the dollar.

At 2pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.58%, just one basis point stronger from the closing price last Friday, the last trading day of 2017.

The yield on the R186 was at 8.55% earlier in the day, but gave up some of its gains along with the rand in the early afternoon.

The longer dated R207 government bond was bid at 7.26%, or two basis points stronger.

The rand was 0.31% firmer at R12.345 against the dollar, which lost ground against major Asian currencies on Tuesday.

The Chinese yuan strengthened to 6.493 to the dollar owing to better-than-expected manufacturing data.