Bonds marginally stronger due to firmer rand

02 January 2018 - 14:44 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
South African government bonds were marginally stronger on Tuesday as the rand gained on the dollar.

At 2pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.58%, just one basis point stronger from the closing price last Friday, the last trading day of 2017.

The yield on the R186 was at 8.55% earlier in the day, but gave up some of its gains along with the rand in the early afternoon.

The longer dated R207 government bond was bid at 7.26%, or two basis points stronger.

The rand was 0.31% firmer at R12.345 against the dollar, which lost ground against major Asian currencies on Tuesday.

The Chinese yuan strengthened to 6.493 to the dollar owing to better-than-expected manufacturing data.

