Asian shares at 10-year high on Chinese manufacturing surprise

Sydney — Asian shares scaled a decade peak on Tuesday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing proved surprisingly upbeat, while the euro lurked within striking distance of its 2017 top against an ailing dollar.

Sentiment was also helped by news that North Korea had offered an olive branch to South Korea, with Kim Jong-un saying he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.9% to heights last visited in 2007, having risen by one-third in value in 2017.

Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% and spread betters predicted a firmer opening on European bourses.

Shanghai blue chips climbed 1.2% after the Caixin index of Chinese industry rose to a four-month high of 51.5 in December, confounding forecasts for a decline.

The reading pointed to resilience in the world’s second-largest economy even as Beijing cracks down on industrial pollution and engineers a cooling property market.

"Manufacturing operating conditions improved in December, reinforcing the notion that economic growth has stabilised in 2017 and has even performed better than expected," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group.