MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as rand strengthens further following Zuma court ruling

The rand gained to the dollar on Friday after the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account after he had used state funds to upgrade his homestead, Nkandla.

The court found that Parliament’s failure to determine whether Zuma breached the Constitution in the way he dealt with the public protector’s Nkandla report violated the constitutional duty resting with the National Assembly to scrutinise and oversee the actions of the executive.

In a majority judgment, the justices of the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament to create rules regulating the removal of the President in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.