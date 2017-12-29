Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as rand strengthens further following Zuma court ruling

29 December 2017 - 15:02 Yanda Ntsaluba
The rand gained to the dollar on Friday after the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account after he had used state funds to upgrade his homestead, Nkandla.

The court found that Parliament’s failure to determine whether Zuma breached the Constitution in the way he dealt with the public protector’s Nkandla report violated the constitutional duty resting with the National Assembly to scrutinise and oversee the actions of the executive.

In a majority judgment, the justices of the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament to create rules regulating the removal of the President in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

The JSE all share ended the year 17.47% higher at 59,505 points, after a tough two years which saw it gain just 1.85% in 2015 and lose 0.08% last year. The all share ended the day 0.94% higher.

The top 40 index rose 0.89% to 52,533 points, 4.8% down from its 55,192 peak and 19.7% higher than a year ago.

The banking index rose 1.82%, led higher by Rand Merchant Holding’s 3.23% rise to R79.17, Capitec’s of 2.52% to R1,097.96, and Barclays Africa Group’s of 2.24% to R181.99.

The major grocery chains featured among Friday’s best performers. Spar rose 3.25% to R203.33, Shoprite 2.55% to R221.19, and Pick n Pay 2.29% to R69.56.

Retailer TFG, whose brands include Foschini, @Home, Markham, and Total Sports, rose 2.79% to R197.33.

At 1.47pm, the rand was at R12.2978 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.4056, at R14.7409 to the euro from R14.8160‚ and at R16.6116 to the pound from R16.6747.

The euro was at $1.1987, from $1.1988.

Bonds were marginally weaker, with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.600% from 8.545% and the R207 at 7.290% from 7.235%.

The top-40 Alsi futures was 0.67% higher at 53,090 points. The number of contracts traded was 8,173 from Thursday’s 14,041.

