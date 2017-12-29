JSE wobbles on final trading day of the year

The JSE wobbled between gains and losses on Friday, its final half-day of trading of 2017.

The all share index was 0.07% higher at 58,995 points and the top 40 index was up 0.1% at 52,122 points at 9.30am

Retailers looked to continue their Santa rally, with Massmart initially jumping 4% to R142 before settling back to R137.50.

Steinhoff International — whose credit rating was cut six notches to the "substantial risk" rank of Caa1 from "noninvestment grade speculative" B1 by Moody’s on Thursday — fell 1.3% to R4.61 on Friday morning.

Friday marks the final day Steinhoff has to release its delayed September year-end results before the JSE threatens to suspend its shares for missing its three months’ deadline.

Moody’s latest downgrade of Steinhoff came just three weeks after it cut the furniture retailer’s credit rating four notches from "lower medium grade" Baa3 on December 7.

One of the concerns raised by Moody’s is Steinhoff has €1.47bn debt maturing in 2018.

"The ongoing investigations into Steinhoff's alleged accounting irregularities could make it challenging to either repay or refinance these debt maturities," Moody’s said in Thursday’s statement.

"The assessment of Steinhoff's credit profile is made difficult by its complex corporate legal structure and financial reporting considerations, which are a result of the company's rapid expansion through acquisitions.

"The opacity has been further exacerbated by the uncertainty around accounting irregularities that its board had flagged on December 6," Moody’s said.