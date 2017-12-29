JSE close to 60,000 points as the road for Zuma’s impeachment is paved

The JSE closed at noon on Friday for the New Year’s long weekend in a celebratory mood, with the all share index up 0.94% to 59,505 points.

The all-share index ended the year 3% lower than its 61,299 peak reached on November 21, but 17.5% higher than the 50,654 points it closed at on the last trading day of 2016.

The top 40 index rose 0.89% to 52,533 points, 4.8% down from its 55,192 peak and 19.7% higher than a year ago.

Banks benefited from the rand’s 1% rally to less than R12.30 to the dollar on the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Parliament must proceed to impeach President Jacob Zuma.

The banking index rose 1.82%, led higher by Rand Merchant Holding’s 3.23% rise to R79.17, Capitec’s 2.52% to R1,097.96, and Barclays Africa Group’s 2.24% to R181.99.

The major grocery chains featured among Friday’s best performers. Spar rose 3.25% to R203.33, Shoprite 2.55% to R221.19, and Pick n Pay 2.29% to R69.56.

Retailer TFG, whose chains include Foschini, rose 2.79% to R197.33.