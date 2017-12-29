How exchange-traded products fared in 2017

Rhodium was 2017’s best performing asset out of those available as exchange-traded products to JSE investors.

A comparison of JSE’s range of exchange-traded products — an umbrella term for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have to physically own their underlying assets, and exchange-traded notes (ETNs), which can synthetically track prices using futures contracts — are a handy way of ranking the performance of different geographical areas and commodities over the year.

Though Standard Bank’s AfricaRhodium ETF briefly spiked at R299 on October 24 before plunging back to end the year at R206.54, it still managed an annual gain of 100.45%.