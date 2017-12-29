How exchange-traded products fared in 2017
Rhodium was 2017’s best performing asset out of those available as exchange-traded products to JSE investors.
A comparison of JSE’s range of exchange-traded products — an umbrella term for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have to physically own their underlying assets, and exchange-traded notes (ETNs), which can synthetically track prices using futures contracts — are a handy way of ranking the performance of different geographical areas and commodities over the year.
Though Standard Bank’s AfricaRhodium ETF briefly spiked at R299 on October 24 before plunging back to end the year at R206.54, it still managed an annual gain of 100.45%.
This placed rhodium well ahead of the JSE’s second-best performer, Deutsche Bank’s MSCI China index tracker which gained 45% over the year.
The various funds offering investors rhodium’s sister platinum group metal, palladium, accounted for three of the top 10 best performing exchange-traded products of 2017.
Platinum, on the other hand, was an awful investment in 2017, with the four ways to buy the metal as an exchange-traded product appearing in the list of 10 worst performers.
Rhodium’s rocketing price was thanks to palladium becoming more expensive than platinum in September, causing vehicle makers to switch metals to keep the prices of automotive catalysts down. The intricacies of manufacturing in automotive catalysts caused rhodium demand to outpace what mines could produce.
Local was generally lekker in 2017, and emerging markets beat developed markets.
Thanks to Naspers’s 68% rise over the year, the JSE’s best performing sector was industrial. This placed the Satrix Indi ETF which tracks the industrial index in eighth place with a 23% gain.
Absa’s NewFunds Swix 40 ETF, which re-weighs the top 40 index to exclude foreign ownership, beat the plain vanilla Satrix Top 40 with a 23% gain against 20%.
The local market, as represented by the Satrix Top 40, did nearly twice as well as the best performing foreign blue-chip tracker, Sygnia’s Euro Stoxx 50 ETF, which gained 12%.
Sygnia’s MSCI Japan was the second-best developed market fund, gaining 10.55%. Sygnia’s FTSE 100 tracker gained 7.63% and CoreShare’s S&P 500 tracker gained just 4.8%.
The rand’s strong performance over 2017 knocked Absa’s NewWave US dollar ETN, which offers a way for South African investors to put savings into US money market accounts, down 9.8%, making it the JSE’s third-worst performing exchange-traded product for the year.
