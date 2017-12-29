Futures firmer as JSE closes higher on final trading day of 2017

South African futures gained on Friday as the JSE rose, in a celebratory mood, with the all-share index up 0.94% to 59,505 points.

The all-share index ended the year 3% lower than its 61,299 peak reached on November 21, but 17.5% higher than the 50,654 points it closed at on the last trading day of 2016.

Banks benefited from the rand’s 1% rally to less than R12.30 to the dollar on the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Parliament failed in its duty to hold President Jacob Zuma to account over the Nkandla scandal.

The banking index rose 1.82%, led higher by Rand Merchant Holding’s 3.23% rise to R79.17, Capitec’s rise of 2.52% to R1,097.96, and Barclays Africa Group’s of 2.24% to R181.99.

At 12.47pm, Brent crude was at $66.42 a barrel, remaining at levels last seen in mid-2015. Gold was up 0.18% to $1,297.02 an ounce and platinum 0.33% to $928.82.

The top-40 Alsi futures was 0.67% higher at 53,090 points. The number of contracts traded was 8,173 from Thursday’s 14,041.