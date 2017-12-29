Bonds weaken in lacklustre year-end trade

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning, in thin trade ahead of the New Year.

Bonds, which usually track rand, gave up some of their gains from earlier this week: the R186 strengthened by 15 basis points to 8.55% on Wednesday, with the rand strengthening to R12.26/$, levels last seen in 2015.

The currency has continued to benefit from Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president last week. He is regarded as more market-friendly than his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

At 9.28am on Friday the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.6% from 8.545%. The R207 was at 7.27% from 7.235%.

The rand was at R12.3580 to the dollar from R12.4056.

In the US, government bonds weakened in thin trading and scant demand at the tail-end of a surprisingly strong year for fixed-income assets, Dow Jones Newswire reported.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was bid at 2.43% from 2.4099%.