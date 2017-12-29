Bonds trade in narrow ranges amid quiet holiday trade

South African government bonds traded in narrow ranges just before midday ahead of the New Year’s long weekend.

In thin trading volumes, the yield on the benchmark R186 government bond was little changed from levels seen in earlier trade, being bid at 8.6% at 11.50am, from the previous day’s 8.545%. At the same time, the R207 was bid at 7.29% from 7.235%.

The rand firmed in reaction to the earlier Constitutional Court ruling that Parliament’s failure to determine whether President Jacob Zuma breached the Constitution in the way he dealt with the public protector’s Nkandla report, violated the Constitutional duty resting on the National Assembly to scrutinise and oversee the actions of the executive.

The local currency was last seen at R12.3099 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.4056.