Markets

Bitcoin rebounds above $14,000, despite South Korea’s curbs

29 December 2017 - 14:09 Eric Lam
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Hong Kong — Bitcoin appeared to find a bottom on Friday, rebounding above $14,000 after moves by South Korea to curb speculation and protect retail customers sent the crypto-currency sliding yesterday.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 8.3% in Asian trading, before dropping back to trade 1.5% higher at $14,150 at 11.03am in London, composite Bloomberg pricing showed.

The digital currency has slumped about 27% from its record $19,511 reached on December 18, when CME Group introduced its futures contract. While bitcoin’s debut on regulated derivatives exchanges in Chicago was thought to have given it a new mainstream channel for investors to tap, so far, trading volume has been limited.

"Short-term support is about $13,500 — we’ve hit that the last couple of trading sessions," Chris Gersch, director of strategy at alternative investment management firm Bell Curve Capital in Chicago, said on Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, I think it moves lower and tests last week’s lows around $12,400 in the futures contract," he said, referring to the CME version.

The South Korean government has been among the loudest voicing concern about a possible speculative bubble in the largest crypto-currency, which is still up about 1,500% for the year. The country is something of a bellwether for global demand, with South Koreans paying premiums about 20% over prevailing international rates as of Friday.

— With assistance from Shery Ahn Garfield Reynolds and Robert Brand

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
JSE wobbles on final trading day of the year
Markets
2.
Rand weakens after earlier reaching two-year high
Markets
3.
Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma ...
Markets
4.
Rand steadies ahead of New Year
Markets
5.
Canadian cannabis is set to go global
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.