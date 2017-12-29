Bitcoin rebounds above $14,000, despite South Korea’s curbs

Hong Kong — Bitcoin appeared to find a bottom on Friday, rebounding above $14,000 after moves by South Korea to curb speculation and protect retail customers sent the crypto-currency sliding yesterday.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 8.3% in Asian trading, before dropping back to trade 1.5% higher at $14,150 at 11.03am in London, composite Bloomberg pricing showed.

The digital currency has slumped about 27% from its record $19,511 reached on December 18, when CME Group introduced its futures contract. While bitcoin’s debut on regulated derivatives exchanges in Chicago was thought to have given it a new mainstream channel for investors to tap, so far, trading volume has been limited.

"Short-term support is about $13,500 — we’ve hit that the last couple of trading sessions," Chris Gersch, director of strategy at alternative investment management firm Bell Curve Capital in Chicago, said on Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, I think it moves lower and tests last week’s lows around $12,400 in the futures contract," he said, referring to the CME version.

The South Korean government has been among the loudest voicing concern about a possible speculative bubble in the largest crypto-currency, which is still up about 1,500% for the year. The country is something of a bellwether for global demand, with South Koreans paying premiums about 20% over prevailing international rates as of Friday.

— With assistance from Shery Ahn Garfield Reynolds and Robert Brand

