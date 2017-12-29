Markets

Bitcoin finds its bottom, rebounding from South Korea-induced rout

29 December 2017 - 09:31 Eric Lam
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Hong Kong — Bitcoin appeared to find a bottom on Friday, rebounding to $15,000 after moves by South Korea to curb speculation and protect retail customers took the cryptocurrency down more than 8% on Thursday.

Bitcoin was up almost 8% to $15,032 at 2.16pm Hong Kong time, composite Bloomberg pricing showed.

The digital currency has slumped about 23% from its record $19,511 reached on December 18, when the CME Group introduced its futures contract.

While bitcoin’s debut on regulated derivatives exchanges in Chicago was thought to have given it a new mainstream channel for investors to tap, so far trading volume has been limited.

"Short-term support is about $13,500 — we’ve hit that the last couple of trading sessions," Chris Gersch, director of strategy at Bell Curve Capital in Chicago, said on Bloomberg Television. "Ultimately I think it moves lower and tests last week’s lows around $12,400 in the futures contract," he said, referring to the CME’s version.

The South Korean government has been among the loudest voices of concern about a possible speculative bubble in the largest cryptocurrency, which is still up about 1,500% for the year.

The country is something of a bellwether for global demand, with South Koreans paying premiums of about 20% over prevailing international rates as of Friday.

Bloomberg

South Korea may shut down crypto-currency exchanges amid speculation ‘frenzy’

As bitcoin resumed its tumble, dropping 26% in a week, South Korea is likely to impose a ban on banks offering virtual accounts to crypto-exchanges
World
18 hours ago

From bitcoin to Belize: a year of living dangerously on global markets

Risky assets — as epitomised by cryptocurrencies — were the place to be in 2017, a year of ignoring boring securities like staid Japanese ...
Business
1 day ago

Bitcoin, Argentina and Qatar led the volatility stakes in 2017

An examination of financial markets shows only seven of about 250 assets were high-volatility outliers based on price swings in 2017 — ...
Markets
1 day ago

Bitcoin rises 10%, recovers from last week’s brutal selloff

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell nearly 30% at one stage on Friday and had its worst week since 2013
Markets
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand weakens after earlier reaching two-year high
Markets
2.
Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma ...
Markets
3.
Canadian cannabis is set to go global
Markets
4.
Gold hits one-month high in thin trade as dollar ...
Markets
5.
Opec supply cuts vs shale production: which will ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.