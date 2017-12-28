The rand drops slightly in thin trade

The rand was weaker against the dollar on Thursday just before midday, after trading steadily in earlier sessions.

The currency, however, picked up on Wednesday, racing to R12.28 to the dollar in late afternoon trade, a level last seen in July 2015.

The rand has been trading is narrow ranges, testing the R12.23 to the dollar level in earlier sessions, in thin trade.

Sasfin Securities fixed income traders said a weaker dollar and localised positive sentiment were still the driving forces behind the currency’s recent moves.

At 11.31am, the rand was at R12.2995 to the dollar from R12.2708‚ at R14.6786 to the euro from R14.5889‚ and at R16.5416 to the pound from R16.4339.

The euro was at $1.1934 from $1.887.