Rand weakens after earlier reaching two-year high

28 December 2017 - 15:45 Yanda Ntsaluba
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was softer against the dollar on Thursday afternoon, after reaching a best level since July 2015 this morning.

The currency began its rally on Wednesday when it closed at R12.27 to the dollar, while on Thursday morning it reached a best of R12.23. The gains came on reports that senior ANC members were negotiating an exit plan for President Jacob Zuma.

On top of market sentiment surrounding the news on Zuma, Sasfin Securities traders said a weaker dollar was also influencing the rand’s moves.

At 3.03pm, the rand was at R12.3459 to the dollar from R12.2708‚ at R14.7372 to the euro from R14.5889‚ and at R16.5908 to the pound from R16.4339.

The euro was at $1.1937 from $1.887.

