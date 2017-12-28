Rand steadies at firmer levels

The rand was steady against the dollar on Thursday morning, holding onto recent gains.

The rand’s strength against the dollar surprised upwards on Wednesday as market participants returned from the Christmas holidays to react to weekend reports that senior ANC members were negotiating an exit plan for President Jacob Zuma.

The currency rallied to its best level since July 2015 and closed 1.91% firmer.

Thin holiday trade exacerbated the rand’s movements, but local market sentiment has been positive, in the wake of the election of a new national executive committee for the ANC.

A softer dollar also boosted emerging market currencies like the rand on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Newswires said most analysts said typical year-end demand for the greenback from large companies had been lower with the WSJ dollar index recently down 0.13% at 86.47, its lowest level of the month.

At 9.01am the rand was at R12.2736 to the dollar from R12.2708, at R14.6430 to the euro from R14.5889, and at R16.4957 to the pound from R16.4339.

The euro was at $1.1928 from $1.887.