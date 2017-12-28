Miners could do well despite rand at two-year high

The rand was at R12.26 to the dollar at 7am on Thursday morning, its strongest level since June 2015.

The rand strengthened 3% on Wednesday from R12.63 to the dollar as the market resumed trading after the Christmas break and reacted to reports in Sunday newspapers that the ANC’s new leadership is negotiating President Jacob Zuma’s exit.

The rand was at R14.62 to the euro and R16.47 to the pound.

The rand’s rally hammered the JSE’s foreign blue-chip index tracking exchange-traded funds on Wednesday.

CoreShares S&P 500 tracker fell 2.41% to R33.55 despite the index remaining flat at 2,683 points. Sygnia’s Euro Stoxx 50 tracker fell 3% to R52.98 and its FTSE 100 tracker fell 3.1% to R126.01.

Rising commodity prices may make Thursday a good day for the JSE’s miners despite the rising rand.

In Sydney, BHP was up 0.5% to A$29.50 thanks to Brent crude oil remaining above $66 a barrel and copper reaching a four-year high of $7,240 a tonne on the London Metals Exchange (LME).

On the JSE on Wednesday, the strengthening rand led BHP to fall 1% to R247.68 and Anglo American to lose 0.3% to R256.04.

The stronger rand outweighed rising oil prices for Sasol, causing it to fall 0.2% to R418.05.

BHP’s rise in Sydney on Thursday morning helped the Australian Securities Exchange’s S&P/ASX 200 index gain 0.2%.