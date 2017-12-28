Markets

JSE indices down, with miners taking strain and retailers flying high

28 December 2017 - 10:23 Robert Laing
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE’s top 40 and all share indices were both down about 0.25% at 9.40am on Thursday morning.

The rand holding under R12.30 to the dollar outweighed the Brent crude oil price rising 0.5% to $66.23 a barrel for Sasol, sending it down 1.94% to R410.

The gold miners’ index was down 2% despite the spot gold price rising 0.4% to $1,292.28 an ounce.

Sibanye suffered most with a 2.87% drop to R15.24, followed by Harmony’s 2.7% drop to R22.31 and Gold Fields’s 2.1% drop to R53.35.

Platinum miners also suffered, with Sibanye’s takeover target Lonmin down 2.17% to R13.50 and Impala Platinum down 1.51% to R30.74.

Retailers continued their Santa rally. Mr Price gained 2.28% to R244.97, Dis-Chem pharmacies 1.77% to R36.20, and Truworths 1.22% to R92.90.

On the second last trading day of 2017, Kumba Iron Ore is headed to be the JSE’s best performer for the year with a 128% gain, followed by Astral Foods with a 113% annual rise.

The most disastrous share to have owned in 2017 was Steinhoff International which has plunged 93%, followed by Consolidated Infrastructure group which is down 85%.

The overall JSE, as measured by the Satrix Top 40 exchange-traded fund, has gained 19.4% year-to-date.

In terms of geographically-focused exchange-traded products, the best area to have invested in was China, with Deutsche Bank’s MSCI China exchange-traded note up 44.7%, followed by its MSCI Emerging Market sister which gained 24.1% over the year.

The Ramaphosa rand rally has seen South African blue-chip trackers beat their developed market counterparts. Sygnia’s Euro Stoxx 50 index tracker did best with an 11.3% annual gain, followed by its MSCI Japan index tracker which gained 7.2% over 2017.

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand hits R12.28 to the dollar, its best level ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens after earlier reaching two-year high
Markets
4.
Miners could do well despite rand at two-year high
Markets
5.
Gold hits one-month high in thin trade as dollar ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.