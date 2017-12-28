JSE gains on banks and retailers as rand again flirts with July 2015 levels

The rand improved to its best level to the dollar since July 2015 early on Thursday morning, giving a boost to general retailers and banking shares on the JSE, before weakening gradually during the course of the day.

The mini-rally in the rand began on Wednesday following reports over the weekend that senior ANC members were negotiating an exit plan for President Jacob Zuma. Analysts said a firmer euro had also provided a fillip to the local currency.

The JSE all share added 0.19% to 58,952.9 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.16%. General retailers led the charge, up 1.66%, while platinum miners rose 1.36%, industrials 0.33%, banks 0.17% and resources 0.1%. Gold miners gave up 0.36%, despite the higher metal price.

TFG leapt 4.28% to R191.97, with Mr Price rising 1.88% to R244 and Woolworths 1.86% to R64.47.

The stronger currency during the morning had a deleterious effect on rand hedges, with Anheuser Busch InBev losing 0.52% to R1,381.74, Richemont 0.44% to R111.48, and British American Tobacco 0.17% to R824.

Barclays Africa did the best of the big four banks, improving 0.65% to R178, followed by Standard Bank’s 0.52% gain to R193.50.

At 6.06pm, the rand was at R12.3668 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R12.2708, at R14.7709 to the euro from R14.5889‚ and at R16.6226 to the pound from R16.4339.

The euro was at $1.1945, from $1.1887.

Bonds were marginally weaker, with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.57% from 8.55%, previously.

The top-40 Alsi futures was 0.14% higher at 52,738 points. The number of contracts traded was 14,041 from Wednesday’s 15,323.