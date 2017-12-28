JSE closes firmer with some miners gaining on higher commodity prices

A rise in oil and precious metal prices gave the JSE a small boost on Thursday, albeit in quiet holiday trade, while the stronger rand environment kept banks and general retailers on the boil.

Brent crude broke through $66 a barrel during the course of the day, a level last seen in June 2015, while gold and platinum both gained about half a percent.

At this time of year, markets are prone to exaggerated moves, and holiday cheer, with global bourses generally higher in their final week of trade for the year.

The JSE all share added 0.19% to 58,952.9 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.16%. General retailers led the charge, up 1.66%, while platinum miners rose 1.36%, industrials 0.33%, banks 0.17% and resources 0.1%. Gold miners gave up 0.36%, despite the higher metal price.

A stronger rand, which reached R12.23 to the dollar early on Thursday, had a deleterious effect on shares in companies that make most of their money abroad. All of the larger rand hedges, including Anheuser Busch InBev, Richemont and British American Tobacco, were lower.

The same trio lost ground on Wednesday as well, following a mini-rally in the rand after reports at the weekend indicated that the ANC was negotiating an exit plan for President Jacob Zuma.

At the JSE’s close, Brent crude had risen 0.06% to $65.95 a barrel, while gold was up 0.41% to $1,292.35 an ounce and platinum 0.45% to $924.43.

Kumba Iron Ore led the gains among miners, up 3.96% to R382.57, a far cry from the low of R24.15 it reached in January 2016, but also some way off its record R619.55 attained in February 2013.

Exxaro added 1.16% to R161.07, Northam Platinum 2.02% to R52.51, Pallinghurst 3.15% to R2.95, and Impala 2.02% to R31.84, while Sasol tacked on 0.49% to R420.11.

TFG leapt 4.28% to R191.97, with Mr Price rising 1.88% to R244 and Woolworths 1.86% to R64.47.

Steinhoff International gained 1.08% to R4.67, despite being downgraded further by ratings agency Moody’s earlier in the day. The additional downgrade reflected the increasing pressure on the company’s liquidity, Moody’s said. Recently unbundled Steinhoff Africa Retail, however, relinquished 0.83% to R15.61.

Anheuser Busch InBev lost 0.52% to R1,381.74, Richemont 0.44% to R111.48, and British American Tobacco 0.17% to R824.

Gold Fields was off 1.65% to R53.60 and Harmony 1.44% to R22.60.

Barclays Africa did the best of the big four banks, improving 0.65% to R178, followed by Standard Bank’s 0.52% gain to R193.50.