Futures track firmer JSE and positive opening on Dow

South African futures gained on Thursday as the JSE rose on higher retailers and banks, while some miners improved on better commodity prices.

The Dow was 0.17% higher soon after opening, while European bourses were a little lower. The FTSE 100 was last seen down 0.01%, the CAC 40 0.24% and the DAX 30 0.21%.

The JSE all share added 0.19% to 58,952.9 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.16%. General retailers led the charge, up 1.66%, while platinum miners rose 1.36%, industrials 0.33%, banks 0.17% and resources 0.1%. Gold miners gave up 0.36%, despite the higher metal price.

At 5.41pm, Brent crude was flat at $65.90 a barrel, after having hit $66 during the day, a level last reached in June 2015. Gold was up 0.43% to $1,292.46 an ounce and platinum 0.55% to $925.21.

At the same time the rand was at R12.35 to the dollar, after earlier hitting its best level since July 2015, at R12.23.

The top-40 Alsi futures was 0.14% higher at 52,738 points. The number of contracts traded was 14,041 from Wednesday’s 15,323.