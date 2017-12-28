Markets

Bonds unchanged as rand weakens slightly

28 December 2017 - 12:49 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were steady on Thursday just before midday, while the rand eased from its recent rally.

In earlier trade, the rand tested the R12.23 to the dollar level, but retraced from the gains.

At 11.45am, the benchmark R186 government bond was unchanged from Wednesday’s 8.55% and the R207 was bid at 7.23% from 7.24%. The yield on the R186 was at 8.52% in earlier trade but weakened with the rand towards midday.

At the same time, the rand was at R12.2998 to the dollar from R12.2708.

The benchmark bond is trading at levels last seen in September before the tabling of the medium-term budget statement.

Thin holiday trade, a weaker dollar, and recent market-positive sentiment are driving the rand’s recent gains, with bonds tracking the moves.

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand hits R12.28 to the dollar, its best level ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens after earlier reaching two-year high
Markets
4.
Miners could do well despite rand at two-year high
Markets
5.
Gold hits one-month high in thin trade as dollar ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.