Bonds unchanged as rand weakens slightly

South African bonds were steady on Thursday just before midday, while the rand eased from its recent rally.

In earlier trade, the rand tested the R12.23 to the dollar level, but retraced from the gains.

At 11.45am, the benchmark R186 government bond was unchanged from Wednesday’s 8.55% and the R207 was bid at 7.23% from 7.24%. The yield on the R186 was at 8.52% in earlier trade but weakened with the rand towards midday.

At the same time, the rand was at R12.2998 to the dollar from R12.2708.

The benchmark bond is trading at levels last seen in September before the tabling of the medium-term budget statement.

Thin holiday trade, a weaker dollar, and recent market-positive sentiment are driving the rand’s recent gains, with bonds tracking the moves.