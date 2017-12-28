Bonds stronger but fail to match rand’s gains

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Thursday morning, but trailed behind the rand’s recent gains.

The benchmark R186 government bond fell as much as 15 basis points late on Wednesday following strong rand gains.

Falling bond yields signify stronger prices.

The rand strengthened to levels last seen in 2015, following weekend reports that talks were under way for a negotiated exit for President Jacob Zuma.

Thin holiday trade and a softer dollar exaggerated the rand’s gains.

In late afternoon trade on Wednesday, the rand hit R12.2705 to the dollar‚ from Tuesday’s close of R12.50.

At 9.30am the R186 bond was bid at 8.52% from Thursday’s 8.55% and the R207 was at 7.2% from 7.24%.

The rand was steady at R12.2801 from R12.2708.