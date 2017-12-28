Bonds a little weaker as rand softens after nearly two-day rally

South African bonds were just two basis points weaker on Thursday afternoon, after the rand gave back some of the gains that saw it earlier reach its best level since July 2015.

The rand reached as high as R12.23 to the dollar on Thursday morning, but gave back some of those gains as the day went on.

At 3.37pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.57% from Wednesday’s 8.55% and the R207 at 7.245% from 7.240%. The R186 was earlier bid at 8.52%. At the same time, the rand was at R12.3574 to the dollar from R12.2708.

The R186 is now trading at levels last seen in September, before the tabling of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s disastrous medium-term budget policy statement, which highlighted a budget deficit in the region of R50bn.

Reports over the weekend that senior ANC officials were negotiating an exit plan for President Jacob Zuma, thin holiday trade, and a weaker dollar to the euro kicked off the rand’s rally on Wednesday.