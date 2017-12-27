Technical glitch keeps JSE closed on Wednesday morning

The JSE failed to open on Wednesday morning after being closed on Monday for Christmas and Tuesday for Boxing Day.

The local bourse suffered a technical glitch and it was not sure when it would begin trading, an employee said.

Investors bet the market will fall with the price of futures dropping 0.9% at 10am, indicating the JSE will take its cue from US markets which fell on Tuesday once it opens.

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning were generally flat. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.08% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.04%.