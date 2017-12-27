Markets

Technical glitch keeps JSE closed on Wednesday morning

27 December 2017 - 10:36 Robert Laing
JSE. Picture: REUTERS
JSE. Picture: REUTERS

The JSE failed to open on Wednesday morning after being closed on Monday for Christmas and Tuesday for Boxing Day.

The local bourse suffered a technical glitch and it was not sure when it would begin trading, an employee said.

Investors bet the market will fall with the price of futures dropping 0.9% at 10am, indicating the JSE will take its cue from US markets which fell on Tuesday once it opens.

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning were generally flat. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.08% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.04%.

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand hits R12.28 to the dollar, its best level ...
Markets
3.
Rand reaches within 3c of pre-Gordhan-firing level
Markets
4.
Technical glitch keeps JSE closed on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
Bitcoin rises 10%, recovers from last week’s ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.