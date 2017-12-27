Markets

Rand slightly firmer in thin trade

27 December 2017 - 12:56 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Wednesday just before midday, while steady against the pound and euro.

In earlier sessions, the rand made sharp gains against the dollar, breaking through the R12.42 level.

The outcome of last week’s ANC conference will continue to dominate market sentiment with any headlines related to issues around policy having an impact on the rand.

Weekend reports that said the ANC national executive committee wanted President Jacob Zuma to resign saw the rand firm from R12.60 to the dollar on Friday to R12.45 on Wednesday.

At 11.35am the rand was at R12.4711 to the dollar from R12.5040, at R14.8176 to the euro from R14.8291, and at R16.7133 to the pound from R16.7216.

The euro was at $1.1880 from $1.1858.

ANC Conference 2017

