Rand hits R12.28 to the dollar, its best level since July 2015

The rand raced to its best level to the dollar since July 2015 in late trade on Wednesday following reports over the weekend that senior ANC members were negotiating an exit plan for President Jacob Zuma.

Shortly after the JSE closed the local currency hit R12.28 to the dollar following Tuesday’s close of R12.50.

Prior to the sacking of then finance minister Pravin Gordhan at the end of March, the rand had been trading at about R12.31 to the dollar. It slumped over the next three days to end that month at R13.42.

At 5.48pm, the rand was at R12.3112 to the dollar, at R14.672 to the euro from R14.8291, and at R16.532 to the pound from R16.7216.

The firmer euro shored up gains in the rand, with it last seen at $1.1908 from $1.1858.

The rand has now strengthened more than 10% since the beginning of December, with gains accelerating in the lead-up to and during the ANC elective conference, once it became evident that Cyril Ramaphosa would be elected as the organisation’s new president.