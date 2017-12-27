JSE is slightly down as rand hedges suffer from a stronger rand

The JSE resolved its technical glitches at about 11.20am to resume trading following the Christmas break on Wednesday morning.

The top 40 index was down 0.65% to 51,730 points and the all-share index was down 0.47% to at 58,523 at 12pm, with rand hedges suffering from the currency strengthening 0.45% to R12.45 to the dollar.

British American Tobacco was among the biggest casualties, falling 4.45% to R822.08. Richemont fell 2.35% to R112.82, and Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.26% to R1,394.12.

Banks benefited from the rising rand. The JSE’s banking index rose 2.55%, led higher by FirstRand, which gained 3.82% to R66.08, followed by its parent group Rand Merchant Holdings, which rose 2.79% to R76.72. Barclays Africa Group rose 2.33% to R176 and Standard Bank 2.2% to R191.29.

The platinum miners’ index initially fell 4%, but reduced its losses to 0.8% by noon. The gold miners’ index, in contrast, gained 2.4% despite the stronger rand, buoyed by Pan African Resources and Sibanye which both rose more than 5%.