Gold rises for its eighth straight session as the dollar weakens

London — Gold rose for an eighth straight session on Wednesday as a retreat in the dollar encouraged some investors to buy into the metal, while this year’s leading precious metal palladium hit another near 17-year peak.

Gold prices have risen more than 3% over the past two weeks as the dollar, in which the metal is priced, turned lower. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,284.30 an ounce at 2pm GMT, while US gold futures for February delivery were $1.40 an ounce higher at $1,288.90.

"A lack of liquidity and the weakness of the dollar are bringing more interest into the precious metals," Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS in Switzerland, said. "Not everybody is at their desks, especially last Friday and yesterday. We may try to test the waters about $1,300. There seems to be a bit of physical interest coming from the Chinese side as we approach the [Lunar] New Year in February. I wouldn’t be surprised if this buying continues."

The dollar fell against the euro on Wednesday. Traders said there was little news to support the euro’s rise, though some investors have positioned for a possible strengthening in the single currency into the new year following a stellar 2017, its best year against the dollar since 2003.

Despite a relatively static fourth quarter, gold is up 10% this year, on track for its biggest annual rise since 2010. Weakness in the dollar, geopolitical concerns centring on North Korea, and receding expectations that US interest rates would be raised quickly all fed into its strength. The metal is now running into some resistance around key chart levels, traders said.

"Technically, the 38.2% of the move down from the 2017 high of $1,357 comes in at $1,282," Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio management services head at Adroit Financial Services, said. "The 100-day moving average is at $1,286. So, these levels will be watched for further moves."

Among other precious metals, palladium rose more than 1% to its highest since February 2001 at $1,069.50 an ounce — just $5.50 an ounce from that month’s peak — before edging back to $1,056.50, up 0.5%.

Palladium has been the best performer of the precious metals complex in 2017, up more than 50% as years of deficit and expectations for rising demand from the car industry bolstered the investment case for the automotive catalyst metal. "Investors perceive the market to be very tight," INTL FCStone said in a note.

Silver was 0.3% higher at $16.59 an ounce, having earlier reached its highest since late November at $16.65, while platinum was up 0.3% at $921.02 an ounce.

