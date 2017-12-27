Copper rallies to three-year high as China’s top producer stops output

Shanghai — Copper in London surged to the highest level since 2014 after China ordered its top producer to halt output to combat winter pollution, adding further impetus to a rally in the metal this year that’s been driven by optimism about demand as well as supply disruptions at mines.

Copper rose as much as 1.2% to $7,210 a ton as trade resumed after the Christmas break, and was at $7,172.50 at 11.08am in Shanghai. Gains now run to nine days, the longest streak since 2004, for a 30% jump this year that makes it the London Metal Exchange’s top base metal performer. Shanghai copper fell 0.4%, having risen 1.4% when London was off.

The advance in 2017 has been backstopped by supply disruptions just as the outlook for global growth improves and investors and miners target potential new uses, including in electric vehicles. The world’s largest producer, Chile’s Codelco, has forecast that prices may test record highs above $10,000, while UBS’s wealth-management unit on Wednesday predicted further gains.

"Supply cuts are set to boost prices in the short term, while further upside beyond $7,200 before the Lunar New Year might be limited," Pu Honggang, an analyst with ITG Futures, said from Xiamen, referring to the nationwide break that falls in February next year. "It’s still pending that supply will be shrinking to what extent, while domestic demand is very weak at year-end."

Production halts

Copper’s latest leg up follows news that Jiangxi Copper Company, China’s largest producer, had been ordered to stop output for at least a week before a further assessment based on local pollution levels. Earlier in the month, the second-biggest smelter, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group, was asked to make similar cuts.

This quarter, Codelco said the company’s projections showed a sustained increase in deficits and "we don’t have any reason — that we know of — for closing them in the future." The International Copper Study Group said the global deficit was 181,000 tons in the first nine months of 2017.

Copper may rise to $7,400 a ton in 2018, Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Asia-Pacific foreign exchange at UBS’s wealth-management unit, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. Schnider listed the metal as among picks for next year, along with aluminum, which also faces cutbacks in China.

Still, as prices climbed on Wednesday, there were warning signs the metal may have risen too fast. The 14-day relative strength index was at 71.31, above the 70 level that signals to some traders that an asset is overbought.

Bloomberg