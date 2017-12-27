Bonds slightly firmer in thin trade after long weekend

South African government bonds were slightly firmer on Wednesday morning, with trading activity still thin after the long weekend.

The rand, which bonds follow, gained slightly, breaking through the R12.50 to the dollar level in earlier trade. It firmed just over 1% in thin trade over the Christmas holidays, on reports that the newly elected ANC national executive committee (NEC) wanted President Jacob Zuma to resign.

At 9am the 10-year benchmark R186 was bid at 8.6%‚ from Friday’s 8.7%‚ with the R207 at 7.27%‚ from 7.385%.

The past week was volatile with markets reacting to the electoral victory Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the ANC’s president.

The R186 reached its best weekly level of 8.66% on Wednesday, for it to lose some of the gains on the party’s announcement that it wanted to change the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.