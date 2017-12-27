Bonds extends their gains in thin holiday trade

South African bonds were firmer on Wednesday morning, extending their gains in a quiet trade.

The yield on the benchmark R186 was steady at 8.6% in earlier sessions from Friday’s 8.7% but had extended its gains just before midday.

At 11.35am the bid on the benchmark government bond was at 8.57% from Friday’s 8.7% and that of the R207 at 7.240% from 7.385%.

Bonds closed Friday’s session weaker, losing some of the week’s gains in response to the ANC’s decision to seek changes to the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

The rebound in bonds after the Christmas holidays come with a slightly firmer rand after reports over the weekend said the ANC’s national executive committee wanted President Jacob Zuma to resign.

With most traders still on holiday, market-trade activity is expected to be thin.