Markets

Bonds continue to firm as the rand tests March levels

27 December 2017 - 16:49 Andrew Linder
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were steady at firmer levels on Wednesday afternoon, continuing to track small gains in the rand, in quiet holiday trade.

At 3.44pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.565% from 8.700%, with the R207 at 7.240% from 7.385%.

Bonds weakened on Friday after the ANC, following its elective conference, said it would seek changes to the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

The market quickly recovered those losses, however, after the Sunday Times reported that "secret talks" were underway for a negotiated exit for President Jacob Zuma. The rand firmed in response to the news, to within a few cents of levels last seen in March.

At 3.45pm, the rand was at R12.42 to the dollar, having reached an intra-day best of R12.34. It was at R12.31 prior to the firing of then finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March. Prior to that it last attained similar levels in July 2015.

With most traders still on holiday, activity is expected to be thin until at least the first week of January.

Rand reaches within 3c of pre-Gordhan-firing level

The rand reaches at intra-day best of R12.34 to the dollar — in March it was at about R12.31
Markets
14 hours ago

Rand slightly firmer in thin trade

Reports of the ANC’s NEC wanting the President to resign saw the rand firm to R12.45 on Wednesday
Markets
16 hours ago

Bonds extends their gains in thin holiday trade

Before noon, the R186 was bid at 8.57% from Friday’s 8.7%, and the R207 at 7.240% from 7.385%
Markets
17 hours ago

Rand trades firmer against dollar in thin, volatile trade

The currency is still being effected by last week’s ANC conference, gaining 1% over the Christmas holidays on reports that the new ANC NEC ...
Markets
18 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How the new ANC rules strengthen Ramaphosa's hand

A little-known clause in the ANC constitution may prove to be Cyril Ramphosa's saving grace. The new ANC president may have been dealt a bad hand ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma resignation talks

Reports that the ANC’s new leadership will call for the country’s president to step down sent the rand to R12.49/$ on Wednesday morning ...
Markets
22 hours ago

Zuma’s state capture appeal is cause for serious concern, says SACP

‘SA needs to root out corruption in all its manifestations if it is to become a prosperous society underpinned by a fully developed ...
Politics
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand hits R12.28 to the dollar, its best level ...
Markets
3.
Rand reaches within 3c of pre-Gordhan-firing level
Markets
4.
Technical glitch keeps JSE closed on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
Bitcoin rises 10%, recovers from last week’s ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand reaches within 3c of pre-Gordhan-firing level
Markets

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How the new ANC rules strengthen Ramaphosa's hand
Politics

Ramaphosa rand rally resumes on reports of Zuma resignation talks
Markets

Zuma’s state capture appeal is cause for serious concern, says SACP
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.