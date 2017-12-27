Bonds continue to firm as the rand tests March levels

South African bonds were steady at firmer levels on Wednesday afternoon, continuing to track small gains in the rand, in quiet holiday trade.

At 3.44pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.565% from 8.700%, with the R207 at 7.240% from 7.385%.

Bonds weakened on Friday after the ANC, following its elective conference, said it would seek changes to the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

The market quickly recovered those losses, however, after the Sunday Times reported that "secret talks" were underway for a negotiated exit for President Jacob Zuma. The rand firmed in response to the news, to within a few cents of levels last seen in March.

At 3.45pm, the rand was at R12.42 to the dollar, having reached an intra-day best of R12.34. It was at R12.31 prior to the firing of then finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March. Prior to that it last attained similar levels in July 2015.

With most traders still on holiday, activity is expected to be thin until at least the first week of January.