Rand steadies in quieter pre-holiday trade

The rand was steady in quite trade on Friday morning, with most traders already off for the festive season holidays.

The rand stabilised at weaker levels after a week of volatility, which saw it strengthen to R12.52 to the dollar on Monday, closing 2.5% firmer after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as the ANC’s president, announced at the party’s elective conference.

The currency lost some of its earlier gains towards the end of the conference, on Wednesday evening, in response to the ANC’s decision to seek changes to the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said trade should drift sideways on Friday with minimal risk on the horizon, with no significant movement until liquidity improves in the new year. "The rand should remain consolidated between R12.50/$ and R13 for the short term."

Elsewhere, investors continue to analyse the details of the US tax overhaul, which President Donald Trump is expected to sigh into law early in 2018.

The legislation is expected to stimulate economic growth, lift inflation and encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a faster pace.

The euro was under pressure after Catalonia’s separatist parties winning a majority in the new regional assembly, which keeps the threats of separation alive.

At 8.59am the rand was at R12.7383 to the dollar from R12.7569, at R15.100 to the euro from R15.1474 and at R17.0431 to the pound from R17.0768.

The euro was at $1.1856 from $1.1874.