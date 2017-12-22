Markets

Rand calms after week of volatility

22 December 2017 - 12:59 Yanda Ntsaluba
The rand retained its firmer trend against the dollar on Friday just before midday.

After a week of volatility, in which the currency strengthened to R12.52 to the dollar on Monday, it closed at R12.76 on Thursday, and now appears to be stabilising at slightly weaker levels.

The currency lost some of its earlier gains towards the end of the ANC conference, on Wednesday evening, in response to the ANC’s decision to seek changes to the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

The market has been very quiet on the day and, with minimal risks looming, movements are likely to be muted until liquidity improves in the new year. In the meantime, it is expected to remain within a range of R12.50 and R13, analysts believe.

Elsewhere, investors continue to analyse the details of the US-tax overhaul, which US President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law early next year. The legislation should stimulate economic growth, lift inflation and encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a faster pace.

At 11.55am, the rand was at R12.7372 to the dollar from R12.7569, at R15.0883 to the euro from R15.1474 and at R17.0566 to the pound from R17.0768.

The euro was at $1.1847 from $1.1874.

Rand calms after week of volatility
