Mixed fortunes for JSE, but retailers enjoy festive cheer

The JSE’s retailers enjoyed strong Christmas sales on Friday morning, when the local bourse kicked off a half-day of trading ahead of a holiday break until Wednesday.

Massmart’s share price jumped as much as 7.3% to R141.86, Dis-Chem rose 4.4% to R36.75 and Lewis leapt 4.3% to R25.65.

Friday morning’s Santa rally even lifted Steinhoff International, which rebounded 4.8% to R4.79 after plummeting 44% from Monday to Thursday.

Steinhoff African Retail (Star) rose as much as 6.2% to R16.89.

Grocery chain Shoprite gained 2% to R210 despite its employees striking on Friday and heavy selling of its shares by chairman Christo Wiese.

Shoprite released a directors’ dealings statement on Thursday showing Wiese sold a further R1.1bn worth of shares on Tuesday, taking the total he has sold since December 14 to R3.3bn.

Wiese is presumably selling his Shoprite shares to cover his losses from Steinhoff International shares he had used as collateral for bank loans.

BHP rose 1.1% to R251.65 after announcing its agreement with the Brazilian government to cover its current liability for the Samarco dam disaster came to $181m, lower than the estimate when the settlement was made in March 2016.

Echo Polska Properties (EPP) rose 8% to R17.64 after issuing a update on Friday morning on Przemyslaw Krych who resigned as a nonexecutive director on Wednesday after his detention by Polish anticorruption investigators.

"According to media reports, Mr Krych’s detention was in connection with the relationship with senator Kogut, who runs the Foundation for Disabled People. EPP made a donation, along with other Polish corporations, in June to the foundation run by senator Kogut. These funds were allocated to the development of a national centre of autism."

The local bourse and Asian markets were generally jittery, bracing themselves for the reaction, once European stock exchanges open, to a political crisis in Spain after an election in Catalonia handed power back to its separatist party despite its leaders being in exile or prison.

The JSE’s all share index vacillated between gains and losses, and was down 0.17% to 58,691 points at 9.30am.