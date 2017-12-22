MARKET WRAP: Markets little changed ahead of long weekend

The JSE was flat on Friday as markets quietened down in anticipation of the holiday weekend, with the local bourse achieving turnover of just R5.9bn, well below the daily average of about R20bn.

The rand was last seen at Thursday’s closing levels of about R12.75 to the dollar, having come off its high of R12.52 earlier in the week, when it became evident that Cyril Ramaphosa was going to be elected as the new ANC president.

Bonds were mixed with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.715%, from Thursday’s 8.68%, with the shorter-dated R207 at 7.365%, from 7.385%. The former reached a weekly best of 8.62% on Wednesday, having ended last week on about 9.21%.

Futures ended the day unchanged at 52,848 points, with just 7,123 contracts traded from Thursday’s 41,205.

The JSE all-share index was 0.05% higher for the day at 58,800.2 points, as a small rise in resources was offset by overall declines in the financial, property and industrial indices.

Global markets were mixed but largely positive after a firmer close on Wall Street, with the FTSE 100 last seen 0.07% higher.

Sasol gained 1.42% to R418.87 while the price of Brent crude was down 0.2% at $64.62 a barrel.

Steinhoff International continued its recent volatility after news of accounting irregularities and the resignation of its CEO Markus Jooste, gaining 2.4% to R4.68. Christo Wiese, Steinhoff’s major shareholder, told Reuters that he thought it would be a good idea for Steinhoff to take over Shoprite, in which he is also a major shareholder.

Wiese’s sale of another R868m of Shoprite shares on Friday, together with news of a country-wide strike at its stores, drove the shares 0.8% lower to R204.50.

Vodacom was among the day’s biggest losers, shedding 3.73% to R140.80, followed closely by Investec Property Fund, down 3.35% to R15.59.

In mining shares, Sibanye-Stillwater rose 1.58% to R14.79, Anglo American Platinum 2.41% to R346.99, and Kumba Iron Ore by 3.32% to R371.36.

With Charlotte Mathews