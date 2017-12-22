JSE closes little changed ahead of long weekend

Markets

The JSE ended almost flat in an abbreviated pre-Christmas trading session on Friday, saved by a late trade in heavyweight Naspers.

Naspers, whose over-weighting in key JSE indices is causing increasing concern, fell 0.31% just before the close but added 0.02% in last-minute activity, to R3,451.42.

The JSE all-share index was 0.05% higher for the day at 58,800.2 points, as a small rise in resources was offset by overall declines in the financial, property and industrial indices.

Global markets were mixed but largely positive after a firmer close on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.16% and the Hang Seng 0.72%. Asian markets were led by financial and automotive shares.

In Europe, markets were unsettled by a regional election victory by Catalan separatists in Spain, which affected mainly financial shares. While the FTSE 100 was 1.05% higher, the CAC 40 was down 0.15%.

The rand was trading marginally firmer at R12.7566 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.7569 and at R15.11 to the euro, from a previous close of R15.14.

Brent crude oil eased to $64.63 a barrel, anticipating January’s re-opening of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea but still underpinned by production cuts by members of oil cartel Opec.

Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,268.07 an ounce but platinum shed 0.5% to $913.72 an ounce. Despite this, Impala Platinum was one of the day’s top movers, adding 4.56% to R31.39.

Steinhoff International continued its recent volatility after news of accounting irregularities and the resignation of its CEO Markus Jooste, gaining 2.4% to 468c.

Christo Wiese, Steinhoff’s major shareholder, told Reuters that he thought it would be a good idea for Steinhoff to take over Shoprite, in which he is also a major shareholder.

Wiese’s sale of another R868m of Shoprite shares on Friday, together with news of a country-wide strike at its stores, drove the shares 0.8% lower to R204.50.

Vodacom was among the day’s biggest losers, shedding 3.73% to R140.80, followed closely by Investec Property Fund, down 3.35% to R15.59.

In mining shares, Sibanye-Stillwater rose 1.58% to R14.79, Anglo American Platinum 2.41% to R346.99, and Kumba Iron Ore by 3.32% to R371.36.

