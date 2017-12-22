Futures flat as market winds down for the holidays

South African futures were flat on Friday, while diversified miners experienced gains on the local bourse.

Banking and financial shares continued to give back some of the gains made following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC.

Global markets were mixed after a firmer close on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.16% and the Hang Seng 0.72%. Asian markets were led by financial and automotive shares.

In Europe, markets were unsettled by a regional election victory by Catalan separatists in Spain, which mainly affected financial shares. While the FTSE 100 was 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 was down 0.28% and the DAX 30 0.15%.

The all share closed 0.05% higher at 58,800.2 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.04%. General retailers gained 1.19%, the platinum index 2.28%, and resources 0.67%. Banks were down 1.3%, financials 0.46%, food and drug retailers 0.99%, and property 0.21%.

Brent crude oil remained above $64 a barrel, while gold was up 0.18% to $1,268.76 an ounce.

The top-40 Alsi futures was flat at 52,848 points. The number of contracts traded was 7,123, from Thursday’s 41,205.