Bonds weaker in thin holiday trade

South African bonds were softer in quiet trade on Friday, just before midday.

Both the fixed-income market and the rand were little moved on Thursday, following the close of the ANC elective conference.

The benchmark R186 government bond lost some of its steam on Thursday as the market digested the announcement by the new ANC national executive committee that it wants to change the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The R186 started the week at 8.95%. At 11.34am on Friday, it was bid at 8.73%, from Thursday’s 8.68%.

The rand was at R12.73 to the dollar from R12.76 previously.