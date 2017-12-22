Bonds weaken after firming notably earlier this week

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning, following the close of the ANC conference late on Wednesday.

The yield on benchmark 10-year government bond lost some ground on Thursday, in response to the ANC’s decision to seek changes to the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

The yield on the R186 tracked the firmer rand earlier in the week, strengthening to 8.66% on Wednesday from 8.95% on Monday, on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s electoral victory as the ANC’s president.

While the market welcomed Ramaphosa as the ANC’s president, investors are still digesting policies that were adopted at the conference.

Sasfin fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema said it was unclear how the new leadership would work together, but the market was assuming that there would be some improvement.

At 9am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.72% from Thursday’s 8.68%.

The rand was at R12.7383 to the dollar from R12.7569.